Modernist Painter Ahmed Parvez Being Remembered

Mon 05th October 2020

Modernist painter Ahmed Parvez being remembered

The 31st death anniversary of modernist painter from Rawalpindi, Ahmed Parvez was being observed on Monda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The 31st death anniversary of modernist painter from Rawalpindi, Ahmed Parvez was being observed on Monday.

According to a private news channel, Ahmed Parvez was born in 1926. He was a member of The Lahore Group in Pakistan and founder of the Pakistan Group in London.

He was also among the few early modernists of Pakistani origin to have garnered considerable critical acclaim, with solo exhibitions at the New Vision, Lincoln, and Clement Stephens galleries in London, along with exhibitions at London's Commonwealth Institute and the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford between 1955 and 1964.

In 1962, Parvez held a two-man exhibition at the Lincoln Gallery with American painter Alexander Calder. Ali Imam wrote in 1979 that "Ahmed Parvez has held over 30 solo exhibitions in Europe, US and Pakistan.

He is undoubtedly our most exhibited Pakistani painter abroad.

From 1955 to 1964, Ahmed lived and worked in London, UK. In the late 1960s, he spent two years living and working in the United States before returning to Pakistan. During this time, he exhibited his work at the Galerie Internationale in New York City and married Reiko Isago, from Sendai, Japan. She would later give birth to their son, Aleem Isago Parvez.

He was conferred on with Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1978.

On 14 August 2006, Pakistan Post Office issued a Rs. 40 sheetlet of stamps to posthumously honour 10 Pakistani painters. Besides Ahmed Parvez.

Ahmed Parvez died of a brain hemorrhage in 1979.



