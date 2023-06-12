UrduPoint.com

Modernization In Policing Need Of Hour: Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Modernization in policing need of hour: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said modernization was being adopted in policing and investigations standards because current times and circumstances demand that IT should be taken forward in the process of policing.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of under training assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) from National Police academy, at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, said a news release.

He said that in addition to the Safe City project, ANPR and facial recognition cameras were installed at the entry and exit points of province besides other such measures.

The IGP Sindh further said the use of technology would prove to be an effective weapon of the police in recent and future times.

The DIGP - Headquarters Sindh gave a point-to-point briefing to the participants about various departments/units of Sindh Police including Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Security Unit (SSU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Special Branch Sindh and others.

The delegation also visited the Command and Control and school of Finance. Later, the participants of the delegation participated in a question and answer session.

Apart from DIGP (IT), AIGPs of Operations Sindh, Logistics Sindh, Welfare Sindh were also present on the occasion.

