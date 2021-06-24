UrduPoint.com
Modernization Of Capital & Rural Areas Is Top Priority : Awan

Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that his government's top priority is to modernize the Federal capital to bring it at par with the capitals of developed countries.

He said that the government has to uplift rural areas of Islamabad for which all available resources are being utilize adding the federal government has allocated sufficient funds in the budget to ensure completion of the ongoing development schemes in the federal capital.

During his visit at Sunday market H-9, he said "Islamabad is changing whether it is rural or urban area as development projects were underway in both the areas without discrimination".

He said criticism of budget by opposition parties without reading the budget book was an irresponsible behavior, adding that federal government presented public-friendly budget.

He said parking problems in Sunday Bazaar would be resolved as soon as a large number of lower and middle class people visited here for shopping.

Awan lauded the role of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for effectively curbing coronavirus in the country.

He urged the citizens not to believe in rumors and get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

