Modernization Of Higher Education System Key To Progress: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Saturday said that the modernization of the higher education system is the key to the country's progress and prosperity and the government was taking result-oriented steps for improving the education system.

The government schools would be standardized across the country, he said while talking to a ptv news channel.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif that the government has initiated various steps for making education accessible to youth by giving them a level playing field by modernizing the higher education system in the country, he said, adding, we are paying special attention to the higher education as well as character building of the students so that they could use their leadership abilities for the betterment and sustainable development of society.

Minister said the educators of the government high schools are the valuable assets of the nation and we must restore their respect and provide facilities and funds to them on a priority basis.

He said the government under a well-devised strategy would take various steps to develop a higher education system including the establishment of new schools, rehabilitation, and improvement of existing schools, merit-based recruitment of teachers, and provision of scholarships to students to enhance literacy rates.

The government has taken more initiatives to digitalize students' databases and faculty development would also be launched in the higher education departments, he added.

