Modernization of Information Department crucial: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that modernization of the Information Department according to the needs of the new era was crucial as the social media had improved access to information compared with the traditional print and electronic media.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office about the performance of the Information Department here.

During the meeting the secretary information briefed the participants about the performance and role of the Information Department.

The CM said that the role of the Information Department was very pivotal in providing correct and updated information to people as rumours and fake news spread confusion in society.

He said that responsible journalism was praiseworthy and every possible step would be taken to improve the professional capacity of the Information Department. "The officers would be educated about new concepts of information and communication," the CM added.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, secretary law and others attended the meeting.