Modernization of mining sector need of hour in Balochistan: CS Mathar Niaz

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana on Tuesday said modernization in the mining sector was a need of the hour in a province rich in natural resources like Balochistan as it had almost the highest mineral resources.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day seminar on "Establishment of Metal Park in Balochistan" in collaboration with the Balochistan Government and the Ministry of Industries.

Chief Secretary Balochistan said at present more than three dozen types of mineral deposits are being worked on a limited scale at about 1800 places. It could not be expanded due to some unavoidable reasons, some of which have been identified by the Provincial Department of Mines and Mineral Development, such as limited data on geological resources, lack of mineral development processing units and important Mineral resource development measures should not be taken.

He said the provincial and Federal governments are focusing on the development of mineral resources saying according to an estimate, Balochistan accounts for 50% of the country's mineral resources, but only 5% of the total mineral production.

So far, out of 50 types of minerals, only 29 minerals have been worked on and the share of 9 types of minerals is 95%, he added.

He said in the last three years, the Balochistan government has approved several mineral development projects in the province such as mapping of Balochistan's mineral resources, automated royalty system, setting up of chemical testing laboratory, setting up of mineral complex, Department of Mines and Mineral Development included staff training arrangements.

He said the federal government was helping to set up a Metal park in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary said the plan to set up a metal park in Balochistan would prove to be a very important one and this will change the destiny of the province and will provide employment opportunities to the people in the province and will also have a very positive impact on the provincial and national economy.

He said at present as there is no processing unit in the province, minerals are exported from Balochistan in raw form and thus the provincial and federal governments have limited income.

The establishment of a Mineral Processing Unit in Balochistan will be a practical step towards the development of the mineral sector in the area and the proposed park will generate significant revenue by maximizing value addition in all types of minerals, he added.

He said the government would form the Metal Park while the responsibility of running it would be given to a big and authoritative private company which would take good care of the labor laws and the local people would also be able to benefit from it.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by the Department of Mines and Mineral Development, he said that the event was organized by uniting all the stakeholders in the mineral sector by taking initiative in practical steps for the development of mineral resources of the province will be a game changer.