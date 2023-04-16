Modernized Policing: Trackers installed in 56 police vehicles to improve service delivery

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police installed trackers in its 56 vehicles in order to improve service delivery including response time and effective monitoring.

An agreement has been made with a reputed Information Technology firm which will upgrade police stations by installing computerized tracking systems.

According to District Police Officer Muhammad Essa, the system will help counter street crimes effectively. In case of any crime, the nearby vehicle will rush to the crime scene as early as possible.

Fuel consumption will also be managed properly through this modern system.

The system will also describe travel history of the vehicles, he said, adding that it would be beneficial for improving police services.