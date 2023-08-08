Modernizing Infrastructure Crucial To Eliminate Gas Shortages
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 10:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Hamid Hameed, the Parliamentary Secretary for Energy (Petroleum), highlighted the necessity of upgrading the gas distribution system to alleviate gas load-shedding.
Hameed made these remarks in response to a calling attention notice addressing the issue of Sui Gas load-shedding across the country.
He emphasized that despite system upgrades, areas receiving connections were experiencing gas load-shedding due to an increasing burden on the system.
He acknowledged the depletion of gas reservoirs and stressed the importance of a comprehensive system upgrade to prevent further strain on the network.
Hameed also underscored the need to improve infrastructure in overloaded regions to address load-shedding.
The Parliamentary Secretary noted that the mover of the calling attention notice had pointed out instances of gas load-shedding in certain areas of Peshawar and Chitral. He assured that efforts were underway to resolve this issue, and a detailed report would be shared with the mover.