Modernizing Security System To Improve CPEC Projects' Operation: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:23 PM

Modernizing security system to improve CPEC Projects' operation: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday said modernizing of security system would help improve China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday said modernizing of security system would help improve China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A Chinese delegation comprising of 12 members headed by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing met with the Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, a press release issued here said.

The delegation discussed security matters pertaining to CPEC during the meeting, it added.

"To further strengthen cooperation with China in all aspects of our bilateral relations, the security of economic development is very vital," said the Minister.

"I feel pleased to have talks with Chinese delegation and look forward to even stronger relations between the two countries," Ijaz Shah said.

He vowed to ensure effective execution of decided matters for protection and successful completion of CPEC.

Ministry of Interior was playing a lead role in CPEC security and had established multiple operational and working mechanisms to achieve the desired objectives.

The Joint Technical Expert Working had offered technological assistance on security management of CPEC. The Chinese ambassador emphasized on increased use of technology in operational matters to ensure efficiency and smooth functioning of projects.

The delegation shared their ideas and future prospects with the Minister that were positively welcomed and both sides agreed on mutual cooperation to make sure that CPEC becomes a success.

The security matters pertaining to Gwadar port and surrounding areas were also discussed and possible measures were proposed.

