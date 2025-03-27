Open Menu

Modi Administration Intensifies Crackdown On Pro-freedom Activists In IIOJK: Hurriyat Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and vice chairman of Friends of Kashmir Abdul Hameed Lone said in a statement that the Modi administration has intensified its efforts to suppress pro-freedom activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India's trying to suppress the Kashmiris' demand for freedom by creating an atmosphere of fear and terror are unlikely to succeed.

The Kashmiris have consistently shown determination in fighting for their rights and self-determination, despite facing numerous challenges and human rights violations.

India's strategies, including excessive force, divide-and-conquer tactics, and manipulation of the political narrative, have only worsened the situation and strengthened the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

History has shown that Kashmiris come together to demand their rights, as seen in the 1989 mass uprising.

Abdul Hameed Lone said, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's coercive policy cannot destroy Kashmir's internationally recognized importance. Despite their efforts to suppress the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination, the region's significance remains unchanged.

The Kashmiris' resistance to Indian occupation persists, challenging the narrative of "normalcy" in the region.

The international community, including the United Nations, has recognized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

A peaceful resolution to the conflict can only be achieved through dialogue and recognition of this right, rather than India's attempts to suppress the demand for freedom through fear and terror.

