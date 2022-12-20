Modi asked to apologize over threats to Bilawal or face the music

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Bilawal House Karachi Spokesman Surendar Valasai has strongly condemned the threats made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his reaction, the spokesperson for Bilawal House said that behind these threats to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because just one statement of the PPP chairman had heavily exposed Modi before the world.

"Modi and BJP must keep it in their mind that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a Red Line for the Jiyalas (PPP's diehard workers), which no one would be allowed to cross at any cost," he added.

The spokesman warned that the BJP should know that Jiyalas are present in every nook and corner of the world, and if an immediate apology is not sought for the said provocation and threats, it would become difficult for Modi to travel out of India.

"Wherever Modi goes outside India, Jiyalas could welcome him with rotten eggs," he warned.