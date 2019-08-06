Modi attacked Indian constitution: Indian writer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A renowned Indian editor has said that what Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled on Monday was not just an assault on the unique status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), but on the very structure of the Indian constitution.

Siddharat Varadarajan, the founding editor of the Wire, in his article expressed the apprehension that if Modi's led government remained in power, it would target all institutions.

The writer further said that Kashmir was a whipping boy which would be used to accelerate the 'Hinduisation' of the Indian polity aimed at taking the mileage once, the political and security situation in the IoK deteriorates.

The writer equated Indian home minister's move of presenting the controversial bill over the status of IoK to bombshells which were accompanied by the kind of measures one normally associated with a police state – the stealthy introduction of major constitutional changes, the lack of adequate time for debate, the late night arrest of mainstream political leaders in Kashmir, the prohibition of public gatherings, the shutdown of internet services and even landlines.

He said the message was clear: there would be no room in IoK for free politics of the kind every integral part of India enjoyed.

He said for the last past 45 years, IoK had been controlled by the center through force and none of the puppet governments there turned out better.

The last 12 months had seen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself calling the shots, through the president and governor, but the situation in Kashmir continued to be even worse, the veteran journalist added.

The writer further said that Modi's five-year raj had seen higher levels of violence as his policies led to increased alienation and, consequently, greater local appeal for the ongoing struggle for freedom in IoK.

The writer, a recipient of one of the prestigious Indian journalism awards, said the (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the hardline militant wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party), RSS's old bluff has now been called – bifurcation and trifurcation of Kashmir which had been their old demand, as had been the scrapping of Article 370.

After scrapping of special status of IoK, now with what legal right could the Indian government, or its parliament, unilaterally convert Jammu and Kashmir into a centrally-administered union territory, and then also order its bifurcation? the writer questioned.