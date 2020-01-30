UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Beating Nuclear War Drum In Region: Analysts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Modi beating nuclear war drum in region: Analysts

Defense analysts have said that BJP's hegemonic agenda is posing nuclear threat to regional peace. India has become a declining state due to unwise decisions and fascist policies of BJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense analysts have said that BJP's hegemonic agenda is posing nuclear threat to regional peace. India has become a declining state due to unwise decisions and fascist policies of BJP.

Talking in a Radio Program, they said Indian government continuously threatened Pakistan to commit a misadventure but Indian leadership was well aware of the fact that any aggression would be answered with befitting response.

They said India should avoid giving such irresponsible and provocative statements against Pakistan.

A defense Analyst Lt. Gen retd Raza Muhammad Khan said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence adding our security forces were capable enough to give befitted response to any aggression.

He said Modi was committing blunders due to frustration and insecurities.

The whole India was demonstrating protests against Modi's fundamental policies, he added.

He said Indian political and military leadership was under the influence of RSS and Hindutva ideology .

Lt Gen Retd Abdul Quyyum also said, Modi has tarnished the secular and democratic face of India. BJP led government had just promoted hate and polarized the Indian society on religious basis, he added.

He said Modi believed in fascism and wants to make India a Hindu state where minorities were forced to live as second class citizens.

Anti-Muslim sentiments had blinded the BJP leadership, he added.

Unfortunately, the world powers have failed to play an effective role to pressurize India to stop worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.While Brig retd Saed Nazeer said Indian political and military leadership was habitual of making provocative statements against Pakistan to divert attention of the world from India's internal crises.

He said bashing Pakistan and suppressing Muslims ware the top priority agenda of BJP.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Nuclear Threatened Muslim From Government Top

Recent Stories

Rohail Nazir focussed on all-important quarter-fin ..

21 minutes ago

One-day annual job fair 2020 held at UVAS

47 minutes ago

Three children injured in toy bomb explosion in Kh ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies schedul ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt to hold 1st Youth Sanitation Summit in Mar ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt urged to take measures for develo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.