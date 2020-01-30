Modi beating nuclear war drum in region: Analysts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Defense analysts have said that BJP's hegemonic agenda is posing nuclear threat to regional peace. India has become a declining state due to unwise decisions and fascist policies of BJP.

Talking in a Radio Program, they said Indian government continuously threatened Pakistan to commit a misadventure but Indian leadership was well aware of the fact that any aggression would be answered with befitting response.

They said India should avoid giving such irresponsible and provocative statements against Pakistan.

A defense Analyst Lt. Gen retd Raza Muhammad Khan said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence adding our security forces were capable enough to give befitted response to any aggression.

He said Modi was committing blunders due to frustration and insecurities.

The whole India was demonstrating protests against Modi's fundamental policies, he added.

He said Indian political and military leadership was under the influence of RSS and Hindutva ideology .

Lt Gen Retd Abdul Quyyum also said, Modi has tarnished the secular and democratic face of India. BJP led government had just promoted hate and polarized the Indian society on religious basis, he added.

He said Modi believed in fascism and wants to make India a Hindu state where minorities were forced to live as second class citizens.

Anti-Muslim sentiments had blinded the BJP leadership, he added.

Unfortunately, the world powers have failed to play an effective role to pressurize India to stop worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.While Brig retd Saed Nazeer said Indian political and military leadership was habitual of making provocative statements against Pakistan to divert attention of the world from India's internal crises.

He said bashing Pakistan and suppressing Muslims ware the top priority agenda of BJP.