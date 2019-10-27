Modi being fascist involved in state terrorism in IoK: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi being an extremist and fascist was involved in state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

India was perpetrating atrocities and genocide on the oppressed Kashmiri people, who were valiantly fighting to get right to self-determination and their struggle would not go waste, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said India being a terrorist country was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan as captured of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev ample proof of it.

He urged the international community to pressurize India to lift military clampdown or lockdown in the occupied valley to normalize the life of the residents.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising voice for the cause of Kashmir at available forums. Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir indigenous movement by diplomatically and politically, he said and added that due to strapping diplomacy, Kashmir issue was internationalized.

Replying to a question, he said the peaceful protest was right of every political party but law would take its course against violators. He expressed hope that Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) would not take law in their hands during Azadi March.