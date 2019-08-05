UrduPoint.com
Modi Bulldozed Special Status Of Kashmir Under Agreement With RSS: Rehman Malik

Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:47 PM

Modi bulldozed special status of Kashmir under agreement with RSS: Rehman Malik

Senator Rehman Malik on Monday said that Modi bulldozed the special status of Kashmir under the agreement with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Senator Rehman Malik on Monday said that Modi bulldozed the special status of Kashmir under the agreement with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that before getting the election ticket from RSS/ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he implemented the desire of RSS as per the agreement between RSS and Narendra Modi.

He said that Palwama attack was also carried by Modi for winning elections. He said that Modi should be exposed before the world.

Rehman Malik said that Modi want to replace Muslim majority into minority in Indian occupied Kashmir.

