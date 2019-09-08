Modi can not win hearts, minds of Kashmiris till last resort: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 08 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said the oppressed people of Jammu & Kashmir were facing Modi's terrorism based on pursuing hardlined RSS ideology to prosecute minority communities in India.

He was talking to a delegation of UK lawmakers led by Naz Shah and Deputy Opposition leader UK Tom Watson who separately called on him in London on Saturday, says an official message reaching here Sunday.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan shared some video clips with the delegations showing Indian atrocities on defenseless Kashmiris, according to the message.

He said Kashmiris were facing worst humanitarian crises in Occupied Kashmir where indefinite was curfew in place, markets closed, transport off the road, food and medicine short and school closed.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Modi's unilateral act to change status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir valley was against international law, UNSC Resolutions and valley's occupation by Indian troops was illegal.

India would never maintain its illegal occupation and ultimately bow down to Kashmiris, he said and added that Modi could not win hearts and minds of Kashmiris and they would continue struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self determination.

The prime minister said Kashmir issue was the unfinished agenda of South Asia and its decision lies in the UNSC Resolutions. UK which was a party to division of Indian Sub-Continent must play its due role to settle the longstanding dispute once for all.

He informed the delegations that the occupied valley was under complete siege and disconnected from the outside world. No one knows that what was happening inside the biggest prison of the world.

Modi was not only involved in state terrorism in the occupied valley but also targeting civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

Indian troops hitting school children with light and heavy weapons on this side of Line of Control which resulted into close of the schools adjacent to LoC.

On this occasion, UK Parliamentarians assured AJK Prime Minister to raise this crucial issue in their parliament and other forums , the message said.