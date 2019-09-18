Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kunwal Shauzab while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's the efforts regarding Kashmir issue said PM had built-up a narrative and made Kashmir an international issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kunwal Shauzab while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's the efforts regarding Kashmir issue said PM had built-up a narrative and made Kashmir an international issue.

Talking to a private news channel she said internationalizing Kashmir dispute was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan, adding that Modi is pursuing Hitler's policies by following RSS ideology that cannot detract Kashmiris from their struggle for right to self- determination.

She said China endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and committed to supporting Pakistan at every international forum.

She said Pakistan was determined to expose India's malicious hegemonic designs at international front. Pakistan has sent its delegations across the world to sensitize international community regarding Kashmir issue. The Kashmir freedom struggle in gaining momentum, she said.