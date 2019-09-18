UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Can't Defeat Kashmiris Courage: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:25 AM

Modi can't defeat Kashmiris courage: PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kunwal Shauzab while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's the efforts regarding Kashmir issue said PM had built-up a narrative and made Kashmir an international issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kunwal Shauzab while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's the efforts regarding Kashmir issue said PM had built-up a narrative and made Kashmir an international issue.

Talking to a private news channel she said internationalizing Kashmir dispute was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan, adding that Modi is pursuing Hitler's policies by following RSS ideology that cannot detract Kashmiris from their struggle for right to self- determination.

She said China endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and committed to supporting Pakistan at every international forum.

She said Pakistan was determined to expose India's malicious hegemonic designs at international front. Pakistan has sent its delegations across the world to sensitize international community regarding Kashmir issue. The Kashmir freedom struggle in gaining momentum, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World China Adolf Hitler From

Recent Stories

China hopes for peaceful resolution of Kashmir iss ..

6 minutes ago

One third Pakistanis (34%) believe that China will ..

17 minutes ago

European Parliament slams India for denying Kashmi ..

10 minutes ago

Caracas Held Secret Talks With Venezuelan Oppositi ..

10 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Premier of th ..

10 minutes ago

Madaris registration likely to start next month

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.