UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Can't Suppress Courage Of Kashmiris: Mishaal

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Modi can't suppress courage of Kashmiris: Mishaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yaseen Malik, while condemning the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir said on Wednesday curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir has uncovered the brutal face of Indian government.

Talking to a private news channel she said that occupation army has compelled Kashmiris to starve to death as India wanted to keep its illegal control in the occupied valley.

She said people in Jammu and Kashmir have been under siege for more than three months and knew nothing about the well-being of their dears as many of them have been wounded or martyred by Indian force.

"He would have to face the consequences for oppressing the right of freedom," she said.

She said children were starving and patients dying in the valley as the curfew has paralyzed life there.

She said the hostages have ran out of basic food items including water, Indian army held raids in dark, dragged the starving people to its torture cell and treated them brutally to horrify others as well.

Related Topics

India Army Water Wife Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Karakarm Express slips from track, leaves several ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 November 2019

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

11 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

11 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.