Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed an 'Act of War' by violating international laws and the United Nations Resolutions on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

"Indian held Kashmir is a disputed territory and Modi has no right to change its special status, the governor said while addressing the 15th Convocation of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) at Jinnah Auditorium here on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan would raise the issue at every world forum to expose barbarities being committed by Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir. He added that the Pakistani nation stood by its Kashmiri brethren.

The government was committed to promote education,the governor said and added that they would revolutionize it by strengthening higher education.

Parsing heap on Pakistani students, he said that they were more talented than Europeans, adding that they should set their goals high.

Chaudhry Sarwar urged students to upgrade their skills and knowledge as nothing was impossible in life.

He advised them to always show respect for their parents and teachers,adding: "Respect for parents and teachers is a key to success." He extended congratulations to graduating students and their parents on the momentous day saying that today they had achieved a milestone.

Earlier, in his welcome address, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Ansari said that the varsity was the number one university of South Punjab and ranked 10th in general universities category.

He said the BZU had honour over 6,000 graduates, adding that as many as 342 gold medals had been awarded to top position holders of different departments.

PTI MPAs Haji Javid Ansari, Nadeem Qureshi, academicians,district top officials, deans, chairmen, students and their parents were also present.