Modi committed human rights' violation in IIOJK: Ansar Majeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Wednesday said that Indian fascist prime minister Modi has committed severe brutalities and human rights' violations against people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK, he said that Pakistani nation stand with innocent Kashmiris.

He said that first time in history, Prime Minister Imran Khan hadraised voice for right to self-determination for Kashmiris.