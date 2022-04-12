UrduPoint.com

Modi Congratulates Pakistan's Sharif On Election As Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Modi Congratulates Pakistan's Sharif on Election as Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Pakistan's new prime minister on Monday.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," he wrote on social media.

Former top opposition lawmaker Sharif led the bid to topple his predecessor, Imran Khan, who was voted out of office by the parliament on Sunday.

The 70-year-old promised in his inauguration speech on Monday to continue building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Social Media Narendra Modi Sunday Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

5 minutes ago
 French Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

French Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Gunmen Kill Over 70 Villagers, Kidnap Dozens Other ..

Gunmen Kill Over 70 Villagers, Kidnap Dozens Others in Central Nigeria - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani Prime Minister's Party Withdraws ..

Former Pakistani Prime Minister's Party Withdraws From Parliament

5 minutes ago
 Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seiz ..

Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seize Russian Oligarchs' Propertie ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.