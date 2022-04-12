MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Pakistan's new prime minister on Monday.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," he wrote on social media.

Former top opposition lawmaker Sharif led the bid to topple his predecessor, Imran Khan, who was voted out of office by the parliament on Sunday.

The 70-year-old promised in his inauguration speech on Monday to continue building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.