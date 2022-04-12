UrduPoint.com

Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Modi said, "Congratulations to H.

E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

