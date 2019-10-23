Modi continuously acting like a Hollywood actor: Rehman Malik

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously acting like a Hollywood actor by his drama of fake surgical strikes at LoC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously acting like a Hollywood actor by his drama of fake surgical strikes at LoC.He said that PM Modi used this tactic of fake surgical strike in his election campaign to win the election.

He planned and engineered Pulwama attack to blame Pakistan for it and then played a Hollywood style surgical strikes which is still continue.He advised Prime Minister Modi to be a real statesman and come out of this fake surgical strike illusion.

He said by fake surgical strikes at LoC PM Narendra Modi proves to impress his opponents which is his wild imagination.

Very rapidly PM Modi is converting a secular India into an extremist state by his full support to Indian terrorist organization RSS which is expanding from Nagaland to East Punjab in India', he added.He appealed the Indian opposition parties to stand against Narendra Modi to block his agenda of converting India into an extremist state.

Senator Rehman Malik said he would continue to expose the RSS and Modi's mindset against Pakistan, adding that India had a history of false and persistent motivated flag operations.