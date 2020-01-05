UrduPoint.com
Modi Controversial Citizenship Law,an Attack On Religious Minorities:Haleem Adil

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India a country of Hitler and his controversial citizenship law is an attack on religious minorities, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Addressing a huge rally titled 'Caravan of Defence and Solidarity Rally' here at Pakistan India border on Sunday,he said the rally also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and Indian Muslim community besides expressing support for the Pak army.

He said Modi was engaged in state-sponsored terrorism in India as well as in the IoK.

"Modi has reduced the secular state of India into a Nazi state of Hitler," he stressed.

Sheikh said in Pakistan the minorities enjoyed their all rights and they lived in peace and harmony with Muslims in a secure environment.

"Modi can't suppress the voice of freedom lover Kashmiris even after he employed all sorts of shameful atrocities and human rights violations," he emphasized.

The PTI MNA Jay Pirkash Ukrani said that Hindu community had proved their love for Pakistan by participating in the rally in large numbers.

He said "minorities are completely safe and secure in Pakistan and living a peaceful life".

The MNA predicted that the India occupation army would face defeat in Kashmir.

MPA Saanju Gangwani said the Hindu community was showing Modi through the rally that how Hindu and other religious communities were safe in Pakistan.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of nation and country," he vowed.

The participants carried placards and chanted slogans for the country and in condemnation of the Indian atrocities particularly against the Muslims and Kashmiris in India.

MPA Dua Bhutto, Advocate Bhagwandas Bheel and others leaders were also present, besides a huge number of supporters of the spiritual Jeelani Jamaat and Ghousiya Jamaat.

Earlier on the day the rally started from Shiv temple in Hyderabad and passed through the Hindu temple in Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts before culminating at Khokhrapar where the PTI leaders addressed the rally.

