Modi Crosses All Limits Of Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir: Mian Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Modi crosses all limits of atrocities in occupied Kashmir: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exceeded all limits of atrocities and oppression against innocent people of the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Kashmir Black Day against Indian undue occupation of Kashmir here at the Nazriya Pakistan Trust (NPT), the minister said that Modi, by committing genocide of Kashmiris, wanted to change demography of Kashmir and convert eight million Kashmiris into Hindu population but his dream would never be fulfilled, as 220 million people of Pakistan had been standing resolute with their Kashmiri brethren.

Aslam Iqbal mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had vehemently fought the case of Kashmiri people on every global forum as the PM Imran Khan befittingly highlighted and portrayed Kashmir issue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman by resorting to Azadi March had caused harm to Kashmir issue, he said.

Later, talking to the media, Aslam Iqbal said the Maulana's search for new employment was misleading the nation.

To a question, he said the PTI government would provide facilities to protesters with regard to Azadi March but the law would take its due course if someone disturbed law and order situation.

To another question, Aslam Iqbal said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to use an imported container instead of local one, adding that: "We will apprise the nation that from which source he is receiving aid." He said: "Pakistan has given us identity and we are ready to sacrifice every thing for its existence, stability and prosperity. Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly said that we will go to every possible limit for the sake of Kashmir." The PTI government was ready to extend every possible cooperation to Nazriya Pakistan Trust for establishing Madr-e-Millat academy, he assured and announced that the PTI government would bear all expenses for medial treatment of Ajmal Niazi.

