Modi endangering world peace by spreading hatred: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said extremist Indian Prime Minister Modi was endangering the peace of the world.

In a tweet, she said that Modi was trying to destroy the environment of peaceful coexistence of human beings by spreading hatred, repression and oppression.

��She said that the Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were addition to unfortunate chapters of human history.��The entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,would move out of the houses against the oppressor and in favour of the innocent Kashmiris, Firdous Ashiq Awan said.�The Friday's solidarity events with Kashmiris, she said would begin with the national anthem of Pakistan and Kashmir. Imran Khan while expressing solidarity with besieged Kashmiris would highlight national sentiments on Kashmir to the world, she remarked.