Modi exposed by Indian apex court: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Kashmir has testified Pakistan governmemt's narrative that Kashmiri people were deprived of their basic human right of freedom.

Talking to various delegations at his residence on Monday, he said that Hitler Narendra Modi was facing humiliating defeats at every forum and stood exposed today.

The Governor Punjab said the voice of Kashmiris was reaching the whole world, adding, American members of Congress were also expressing concerns over the situation of Kashmir.

He said India couldn't defeat the resilience of Kashmiris even after a curfew of 43 days by hundreds of thousands of Indian soldiers, International media is also exposing the lies of India.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that 220 million Pakistanis were standing tall with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and that day was not far away when the independence movement of Kashmiris will finally succeed and Kashmiris will witness the dawn of independence.

The Governor Punjab said that from the day one Pakistan declared the curfew in Kashmir and other steps of India as unconstitutional and now Indian Supreme Court also declared all the steps as unconstitutional and against the fundamental Human Rights and now there was no doubt that with each passing day Indian atrocities were getting exposed in front of the whole world and all the institutions of Human Rights.

The Governor Punjab said protests were being staged against the Indian atrocities and in solidarity with Kashmiris and whole world was condemning the decision of Modi Government regarding Kashmir. He said that Narerndra Modi had been left with no option but to run and in any circumstances they would have to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the UN.