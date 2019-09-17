UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Exposed By Indian Apex Court: Ch Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Modi exposed by Indian apex court: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Kashmir has testified Pakistan governmemt's narrative that Kashmiri people were deprived of their basic human right of freedom.

Talking to various delegations at his residence on Monday, he said that Hitler Narendra Modi was facing humiliating defeats at every forum and stood exposed today.

The Governor Punjab said the voice of Kashmiris was reaching the whole world, adding, American members of Congress were also expressing concerns over the situation of Kashmir.

He said India couldn't defeat the resilience of Kashmiris even after a curfew of 43 days by hundreds of thousands of Indian soldiers, International media is also exposing the lies of India.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that 220 million Pakistanis were standing tall with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and that day was not far away when the independence movement of Kashmiris will finally succeed and Kashmiris will witness the dawn of independence.

The Governor Punjab said that from the day one Pakistan declared the curfew in Kashmir and other steps of India as unconstitutional and now Indian Supreme Court also declared all the steps as unconstitutional and against the fundamental Human Rights and now there was no doubt that with each passing day Indian atrocities were getting exposed in front of the whole world and all the institutions of Human Rights.

The Governor Punjab said protests were being staged against the Indian atrocities and in solidarity with Kashmiris and whole world was condemning the decision of Modi Government regarding Kashmir. He said that Narerndra Modi had been left with no option but to run and in any circumstances they would have to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the UN.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Supreme Court World Governor United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Independence Adolf Hitler Congress Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

1 hour ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

2 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

2 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.