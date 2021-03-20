Modi expresses best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Saturday in a tweet expressed his best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his speedy recovery from COVID-19

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished the Prime Minister a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in his tweet said, "May Allah grant recovery to Imran Khan from Corona, Ameen. We should as leaders take precautions and wear mask to be model of safety.

Please wear mask, wash hands with soap and keep safe distance." Jahangir Khan Tareen tweeted,"Wishing Khan sb all the best in his fight against COVID-19. May Allah grant him a speedy recovery. Ameen."Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari stated, "Wishing our First Lady & PM a speedy recovery. May Allah give them both shifa.

Vaccines are safe and must be taken. Prime Minister Imran Khan had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already. Please do get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news."