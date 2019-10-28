Modi fanning extremism: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while reacting over the Modi government's prevailing atrocities in Kashmir on Monday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government was taking all possible steps to resolve the long-decade Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while reacting over the Modi government's prevailing atrocities in Kashmir on Monday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan government was taking all possible steps to resolve the long-decade Kashmir issue.

He said it is diplomatic victory for Pakistan that International community has endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan would not leave Kashmiris alone at this crucial time as it had already fought three wars with India on Kashmir and Pakistan army had rendered matchless sacrifices for the people of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and epicenter of its foreign policy which indicates the significance of Kashmir for Pakistan. Modi was highly influenced with Hindutwa ideology and pursuing the policies of Hitler.

"India's fascist government is committing Muslim genocide in held valley. Kashmir is no more a regional dispute between two countries; it has become a human crisis," he added.

He further said Pakistan was emphasizing over every possible option to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum. International community should come forward to rescue the people of Kashmir. The world powers were highly concerned with the situation of people in Indian held valley.