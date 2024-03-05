Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on swearing in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his X timeline.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn-in as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Stephane Dujarric, the UN Chief’s spokesperson, in a statement said the UN looks forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues.