Modi giving preference to extremist Hindu Army officers over moderate ones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Fascist Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is giving preference to extremist Hindu army officers over moderate ones and using them as a tool to further the Hindutva ideology of the BJP and RSS in India.

An analysis released by Kashmir Media Service on Saturday said that professional and moderate army officers are ignored in promotions and transfers in Modi's India. It pointed out that the Indian Army is being used as a political tool to suppress the opponents and impose the Hindutva agenda of BJP and RSS.

The analysis said Narendra Modi is giving preference to extremist Hindu Army officers over moderate ones. It said that voices are being raised from within India against this biased behavior.

The analysis pointed out that four retired Indian armed forces' officers have been appointed as Governors and Lt Governors of Indian states and Union Territories and all of them have political affiliations with BJP and have an anti-Pakistan ideology.

They include Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retired), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh; Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands; former Deputy Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, and Brigadier B D Mishra (retired), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh region of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The analysis further said, BJP-affiliated Justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Indian Supreme Court bench which delivered the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and retired in January this year, has been appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Analysts say that this trend of appointing rightwing officers of the Indian armed forces to such sensitive and high-profile posts is part of Narendra Modi's policy to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra, which has been a long-held dream of the BJP and RSS.