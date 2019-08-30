UrduPoint.com
Modi Government Committed Historic Blunder In IoK: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Federal Minister for Railway, Sheikh Rashid has condemned India's unconstitutional move to revoke Article 370 of the special status of Kashmir and termed it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic blunder

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railway, Sheikh Rashid has condemned India's unconstitutional move to revoke Article 370 of the special status of Kashmir and termed it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic blunder.

Addressing a public gathering held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day, being observed on PM's call across the country, Sheikh Rashid said the whole nation stands with the armed forces to support Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.

Kashmir issue was getting the global attention due to the wrong decisions taken by the Modi government, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said India could not suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination which was going on for the last 72 years.

The current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces have exposed the real face of India before the international community, he added.

The Minister said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He hoped Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.

On the occasion, he also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who highlighted the Kashmir dispute on International forum in a true spirit.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian government pledging all support to the people of Kashmir.

