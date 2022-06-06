UrduPoint.com

Modi Government Spreading Hatred Among People On Sensitive Religious Issues: Sherry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Modi government spreading hatred among people on sensitive religious issues: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday condemned the recent blasphemous remarks of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the strongest terms and accused Modi government of spreading hatred among people on sensitive religious issues.

In a condemnation issued here, she said, "I condemn the BJP leaders' shocking and provocative statements about our beloved Prophet".

She said the BJP leaders (Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal) had hurt the sentiments of the Muslims.

"The sentiments of Muslims not only in India but all over the world have been hurt.

The world and human rights organizations should take note of this desecration of religious believes", Sherry Rehman said.

She added that the standard of global tolerance could not be different for other countries and for India Prime Minister Modi.

She underlined that the Indian extremism had become a threat to the world. "It is not enough just to suspend the membership of BJP leaders. The Modi government should formally apologize to all Muslims of the world", Sherry Rehman demanded.

