Modi Government Violating Human Rights In IIOJK: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 11:54 AM

Provincial minister for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said on Saturday that Modi government was violating human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir-Day, Nadeem Qureshi observed "Kashmiris have the worst history of Indian oppression and barbarism.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir-Day, Nadeem Qureshi observed "Kashmiris have the worst history of Indian oppression and barbarism.

Modi government's lockdown did not dampen the spirits of Kashmiris".

Now, the masses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have become more determined for independence. He also added that United Nations should fulfill its responsibilities for Kashmiris' Right to Self Determination.

The people of Pakistan stood by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters . He hoped that the Kashmiris would achieve destiny of freedom soon, said Nadeem Qureshi.

