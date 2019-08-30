(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem Friday said Modi government's unconstitutional steps in Kashmir valley will be challenged at every available forum and warned Indian government to stop human right violation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Minister has paid tribute to sacrifices and struggle of the Kashmiri people on occasion of 'Kashmir Hour' day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir while talking to a private news channel.

He said, Pakistan is expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people at this critical time, adding that, the time is not far when Kashmiris will get the right to self-determination.

The world also condemned Modi's unilateral move and declared Kashmir as an international issue, he said.

He said Pakistan is the only country that has taken up the Kashmir issue on all possible fora and will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

India abrogated the Article 370 and 35-A is violation of UN resolutions, he added.

Minister said leaders of many countries have condemned Indian move in Kashmir and termed Kashmir as bilateral issue between Pakistan and India.

He said the Hindutva ideology of present Indian government is harmful not only for India's neighboring countries but for the entire region.

He said Pakistan will never spare an human right violation in Indian occupied Kashmir, adding, whole world is supporting our cause on Kashmir Issue and feeling Kashmiris' pain.

Farogh said Pakistan wants Kashmir back and hopefully Kashmir will be the part of Pakistan with the struggle of Kashmiris.

He said the foreign policy of the present government over this dispute is in right direction and is fighting illegal Indian move on all international forums.

Pakistan is making the most of its limited options to pressure India over Kashmir, he added.

The Kashmir issue must be resolved and it is responsibility of the United Nations to give the Kashmiris the right of plebiscite.

The policies of Narendra Modi should be condemned at all forums, he added.