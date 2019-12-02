UrduPoint.com
Modi Govt Bent On Crushing Citizens, Destroying Economy Of Occupied Jammu, Kashmir: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said on Monday that hegemonic steps by Modi government were not only crushing the innocent people, but also destroying 20 billion dollar economy of occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir

Syed Fakhar Imam said the Indian government was not giving access to Human Rights Organisations in the occupied valley and several countries were condemning Modi government for extreme human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the Indian government was not giving access to Human Rights Organisations in the occupied valley and several countries were condemning Modi government for extreme human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Modi was following the agenda of RSS, which pursued "Hindutwa" concept only. He said that BJP also emerged from RSS. "The present India is not India of Nehru or Gandhi", he said.

Fakher Imam, while talking to media at a local college, said the volume of apple business in IoK has suffered losses of about two billion dollars due to curfew as local Kashmiris could not continue trade. Similarly, other businesses also suffered huge losses.

"Modi government had deputed officials of Special Services Groups (SSG) in the valley to carry out heinous crimes. About nine lakh army men were already deputed in the occupied valley. The Indian government was trying to change demographics in Jammu and Kashmir. About 12000 to 13000 youngsters were abducted from the valley", he stated with concern.

He expressed his concern that 'rape' was being used as weapon of terror in the occupied valley. He stressed that such cruelties were aimed at dislodging Muslims and creating settlements for non-Kashmiris, especially Hindus.

Fakhar stated that OIC Human Rights Commission, US Congress, UK House of Representatives, UN Committee on Human Rights, French parliament and many other international bodies expressed concerns over grave human rights' violations in Jammu and Kashmir. He also remarked that Modi government deprived 1.9 million people of Assam from citizenship.

To a question about China-Pakistan cooperation on the issue of Laddakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Fakhar Imam said that China issued statement and expressed its concern when India passed an act by which Laddakh became a union territory. He stated that China always supported Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

About CPEC, Syed Fakhar Imam stated that it (CPEC) would play important role in economic uplift of Pakistan. China is also extending help in developing economic zones in the country which would lead to development and creation of employment opportunities, he highlighted.

