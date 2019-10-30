Modi Govt Called Members Of EU "who Believe In Ideology Of Nazis" To Visit IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi said, the Modi's government has called such members of the European Parliament who believe in the ideology of Nazis and Hitler and in Islamophobia, to visit in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview to India Today tv, Owaisi said the government has sent such members of the European Parliament to the Valley who believe in Nazi ideology and proudly call themselves fascists, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The MPs are not members of an official European Union delegation. Some NGO invited them and they have come in their individual capacity.

Why is the government sending them to Kashmir? Who are these people?" Owaisi said.

Calling the government's move desperate, Owaisi said, this shows that the government's foreign policy is not that impactful that it can bring an official EU delegation. "Let the government officially say who these people are. What is this NGO WESTT who invited these MPs? He asked.

Earlier, many Indian Opposition leaders took on the government over the visit of the EU MPs. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad targeted New Delhi for not allowing Opposition MPs to the Valley but escorting the EU MPs there.