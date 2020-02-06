UrduPoint.com
Modi Gov't Committing Atrocities Against Innocent Kashmiris: Fakhar Imam

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said Modi's government was committing barbarism and atrocities against innocent and disarmed Kashmiris and valley was facing continuously lockdown from the last six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said Modi's government was committing barbarism and atrocities against innocent and disarmed Kashmiris and valley was facing continuously lockdown from the last six months.

Talking to ptv, he said international community was not taking a serious notice regarding human rights' violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, while Pakistan and people of occupied territory wanted a peaceful solution to the issue according to the UNSC resolutions, he added.

He urged the world community to come forward and play its due role in resolving the core issue between two nuclear countries and stop state sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He condemned continued lockdown of Kashmir for the last 186 days and demanded of the world powers to use their influence on India to salvage the Kashmiris.

Syed Fakhar Iman said that India, which claimed to be the biggest democracy in the world, was blatantly violating all democratic norms in Occupied Kashmir. "India has badly demeaned its democratic and secular identity by abrogating articles 35A and 370 of the Indian constitution".

He said Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris,�while the entire nation had given a strong message to the world that Pakistan firmly stands with the Kashmiris.

Sayed Fakhar Imam recalled that Quaid-i-Azam had termed Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan and present government could not deviate from the Kashmir cause.

"Pakistan will always be standing with the Kashmiris in their difficult time. Pakistanis' hearts beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren", he said.

