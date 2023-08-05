Open Menu

Modi Govt Committing Atrocities Against Kashmiris: Mushaal Mullick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Modi govt committing atrocities against Kashmiris: Mushaal Mullick

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday lashed out at the Hindutva fascist regime for unleashing a wave of terrorism and the worst human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and vowed that brave Kashmiris would break the shackles of Indian slavery at all costs.

Addressing a seminar, organised in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) at Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) through video link here, she said that Narendra Modi government had been exposed twice by the United Nations (UN), but no help came from the international community and human rights violations continued in the valley.

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, urged the United Nations and other international bodies to shun double standards and play a positive role in resolving the Kashmir conflict so that the oppressed Kashmiris could be freed from the oppressive Indian army and the fascist Modi government.

She said that the Modi government issued Kashmiri domicile to more than five million Indian nationals and more than 4,000 Indian industrialists were allowed to invest in the valley during four years, but Kashmiris were made refugees in their own country and sent to torture cells.

She said that during the last four years, the example of the worst brutality on Kashmiris was not found anywhere in history.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said that India was committing the worst state terrorism and violence against millions of Kashmiri women including young girls in the IIOJ&K. He termed August 5 the darkest day of modern Kashmir history when three years ago, India unlawfully abrogated special status of Kashmir. He added that the people of Kashmir deserve salutations who, despite all the atrocities, neither retreated an inch from their struggle nor gave up their genuine demand.

UGI Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Prof. Rehan Saleem, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Fariha Arshad and a large number of teachers participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

India Army United Nations Narendra Modi Wife Young Jammu Amjad Ali August Women All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

46 minutes ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

46 minutes ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

1 hour ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

3 hours ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thosha ..

Imran Khan sentenced to three years jail in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan