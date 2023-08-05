Modi govt committing atrocities against Kashmiris: Mushaal Mullick

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday lashed out at the Hindutva fascist regime for unleashing a wave of terrorism and the worst human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and vowed that brave Kashmiris would break the shackles of Indian slavery at all costs.

Addressing a seminar, organised in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) at Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium of the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) through video link here, she said that Narendra Modi government had been exposed twice by the United Nations (UN), but no help came from the international community and human rights violations continued in the valley.

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, urged the United Nations and other international bodies to shun double standards and play a positive role in resolving the Kashmir conflict so that the oppressed Kashmiris could be freed from the oppressive Indian army and the fascist Modi government.

She said that the Modi government issued Kashmiri domicile to more than five million Indian nationals and more than 4,000 Indian industrialists were allowed to invest in the valley during four years, but Kashmiris were made refugees in their own country and sent to torture cells.

She said that during the last four years, the example of the worst brutality on Kashmiris was not found anywhere in history.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said that India was committing the worst state terrorism and violence against millions of Kashmiri women including young girls in the IIOJ&K. He termed August 5 the darkest day of modern Kashmir history when three years ago, India unlawfully abrogated special status of Kashmir. He added that the people of Kashmir deserve salutations who, despite all the atrocities, neither retreated an inch from their struggle nor gave up their genuine demand.

UGI Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Project Director Prof. Rehan Saleem, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Fariha Arshad and a large number of teachers participated in the seminar.