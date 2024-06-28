Modi Govt Deploys More Troops In IIOJK In Name Of Amarnath Security
BJP-led Indian government has deployed more troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) under the guise of providing security for Hindu pilgrims attending the Amarnath Yatra with the actual aim of instilling fear among the local population
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) BJP-led Indian government has deployed more troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) under the guise of providing security for Hindu pilgrims attending the Amarnath Yatra with the actual aim of instilling fear among the local population.
According to Kashmir Media Service, more than 100 companies of Indian forces’ personnel have been deployed along the Pahalgam route, and another 90 companies along the Baltal route in the Kashmir Valley. The 52-day Hindu pilgrimage is commencing from the twin tracks on June 29 (Saturday) and ending on August 19.
In this regard, an Indian police official stated, “The additional companies of Central Armed Forces Personnel have already been deployed at both the routes”. “Whatsoever security arrangements were in need have already been put in place”, he added.
The Modi government has already deployed thousands of paramilitary personnel across the occupied territory in the name of bolstering so-called security for the Amarnath Yatra.
