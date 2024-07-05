Modi govt deploys new force in IIOJK to terrorize Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) BJP-led Indian government has deployed a new force of highly trained policemen in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmri to terrorize pro-freedom people in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a new force of 960 highly trained policemen have been deployed with a particular focus on villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) to target and terrorize civilians supporting the movement for the UN-recognized right to self-determination.

An Indian media report said that the new unnamed force is modeled after the US Marines.

Reportedly, it is unique in IIOJK as its personnel cannot be assigned to any other duty.

“Nearly 560 of these police personnel have been deployed in Jammu division and the remaining in the Kashmir Valley,” the media reported.

“Nearly 960 personnel who passed out from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Training school were deployed in border areas on Wednesday,” the report quoted IIOJK police chief RR Swain as having said. Swain has said that this force will not be utilised for any other activity.