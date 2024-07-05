Modi Govt Deploys New Force In IIOJK To Terrorize Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) BJP-led Indian government has deployed a new force of highly trained policemen in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmri to terrorize pro-freedom people in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, a new force of 960 highly trained policemen have been deployed with a particular focus on villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) to target and terrorize civilians supporting the movement for the UN-recognized right to self-determination.
An Indian media report said that the new unnamed force is modeled after the US Marines.
Reportedly, it is unique in IIOJK as its personnel cannot be assigned to any other duty.
“Nearly 560 of these police personnel have been deployed in Jammu division and the remaining in the Kashmir Valley,” the media reported.
“Nearly 960 personnel who passed out from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Training school were deployed in border areas on Wednesday,” the report quoted IIOJK police chief RR Swain as having said. Swain has said that this force will not be utilised for any other activity.
Recent Stories
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Check posts set up to control smuggling of drugs3 seconds ago
-
Newspapers received advertisements of Rs 9 bln as compared to news channels: Tarar7 seconds ago
-
Digital trucks’ campaign in Washington advocate for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination13 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch delivers masterclass on science diplomacy17 seconds ago
-
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant10 minutes ago
-
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram13 minutes ago
-
Naqvi takes decisions to transform Islamabad into a World-Class City20 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident50 minutes ago
-
AJK police arrest 3 escapees of Rawalakot District Jail break episode1 hour ago
-
WSSC DIKhan cleanliness drive for Muharram in full swing2 hours ago
-
Technical fault at Gumbat grid station disrupts power supply2 hours ago