Modi Govt dream of getting Pakistan back on FATF grey-list never to be realized: CM Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif here Saturday reiterated that India's dream of getting Pakistan back on the FATF grey list by distorting the KP Chief Minister’s statement will never be realized.

He said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was a clear evidence of India’s criminal activities in Pakistan. The long list of crimes committed by Kulbhushan Jadhav paves the way for India to be included in the FATF grey list.

In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Dr. Saif said that there was concrete evidence of Indian-backed terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All such evidence proving India’s involvement in terrorism will be presented to FATF authorities. He added that after facing defeat on the battlefield, India has resorted to underhanded tactics.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that having been defeated by the Pakistan Army, India now dreams of putting Pakistan back on the FATF grey list—an ambition that will never be fulfilled.

He emphasized that the recent uptick in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is a direct consequence of Indian interference and support for terrorist elements.

He further said that India is actively backing terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that undeniable evidence of this support exists. Cowardly enemies are targeting innocent civilians. In the wake of recent tensions, Pakistan’s armed forces have dealt a crushing blow to India, shattering its arrogance, which is why India is now orchestrating terrorist activities within Pakistan.

Barrister Dr. Saif remarked that India lacks the courage to engage in direct confrontation and thus resorts to covert attacks. He urged the public not to be disheartened by the distortion of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement by Indian propaganda.

He affirmed that the Chief Minister himself will approach FATF and present clear evidence of India’s involvement in acts of terrorism within the province.

APP/fam