- Home
- Pakistan
- Modi Govt dream of getting Pakistan back on FATF grey-list never to be realized: CM Adviser
Modi Govt Dream Of Getting Pakistan Back On FATF Grey-list Never To Be Realized: CM Adviser
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif here Saturday reiterated that India's dream of getting Pakistan back on the FATF grey list by distorting the KP Chief Minister’s statement will never be realized.
He said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was a clear evidence of India’s criminal activities in Pakistan. The long list of crimes committed by Kulbhushan Jadhav paves the way for India to be included in the FATF grey list.
In a statement issued from his office, Barrister Dr. Saif said that there was concrete evidence of Indian-backed terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
All such evidence proving India’s involvement in terrorism will be presented to FATF authorities. He added that after facing defeat on the battlefield, India has resorted to underhanded tactics.
Barrister Dr. Saif said that having been defeated by the Pakistan Army, India now dreams of putting Pakistan back on the FATF grey list—an ambition that will never be fulfilled.
He emphasized that the recent uptick in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is a direct consequence of Indian interference and support for terrorist elements.
He further said that India is actively backing terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that undeniable evidence of this support exists. Cowardly enemies are targeting innocent civilians. In the wake of recent tensions, Pakistan’s armed forces have dealt a crushing blow to India, shattering its arrogance, which is why India is now orchestrating terrorist activities within Pakistan.
Barrister Dr. Saif remarked that India lacks the courage to engage in direct confrontation and thus resorts to covert attacks. He urged the public not to be disheartened by the distortion of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement by Indian propaganda.
He affirmed that the Chief Minister himself will approach FATF and present clear evidence of India’s involvement in acts of terrorism within the province.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago