Open Menu

Modi Govt Exposed For Barring Sikh Pilgrims From Guru Nanak Anniversary In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Modi Govt exposed for barring Sikh pilgrims from Guru Nanak anniversary in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The ugly face of the Modi government has been further exposed by its decision to stop Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan on the eve of the death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Baba Guru Nanak's 486th death anniversary, “Jyoti Jot”, will be commemorated at Kartarpur Sahib starting September 22.

However, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory preventing Sikh pilgrims from traveling to Pakistan.

“Stopping Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary reflects the Indian government's religious intolerance,” said Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, head of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

He said that this action is a blatant violation of religious freedom and part of a continued pattern of targeting minorities in India especially Sikhs and Muslims.

Sikh pilgrims from around the world have already arrived at Kartarpur to perform religious rituals, but the Indian government has shown a discriminatory attitude by preventing its own citizens from doing so.

There has been strong backlash against the Indian government’s decision to ban Sikh pilgrims from participating in these religious observances.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora termed the move as a violation of the fundamental religious rights of Sikhs to visit their holy sites.

A Sikh leader remarked, “If India can play a cricket match with Pakistan, then why can't Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan?”

Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said, “The central government has no right to interfere in religious freedom.”

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

52 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan