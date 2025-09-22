Modi Govt Exposed For Barring Sikh Pilgrims From Guru Nanak Anniversary In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The ugly face of the Modi government has been further exposed by its decision to stop Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan on the eve of the death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.
Baba Guru Nanak's 486th death anniversary, “Jyoti Jot”, will be commemorated at Kartarpur Sahib starting September 22.
However, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory preventing Sikh pilgrims from traveling to Pakistan.
“Stopping Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary reflects the Indian government's religious intolerance,” said Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, head of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
He said that this action is a blatant violation of religious freedom and part of a continued pattern of targeting minorities in India especially Sikhs and Muslims.
Sikh pilgrims from around the world have already arrived at Kartarpur to perform religious rituals, but the Indian government has shown a discriminatory attitude by preventing its own citizens from doing so.
There has been strong backlash against the Indian government’s decision to ban Sikh pilgrims from participating in these religious observances.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora termed the move as a violation of the fundamental religious rights of Sikhs to visit their holy sites.
A Sikh leader remarked, “If India can play a cricket match with Pakistan, then why can't Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan?”
Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Bhagwant Mann said, “The central government has no right to interfere in religious freedom.”
