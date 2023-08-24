Modi govt fleecing people of Jammu in name of toll taxes: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mehbooba Mufti, has voiced her concerns regarding the toll taxes levied at Sarore in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said the Indian government is fleecing the people of Jammu by extorting exorbitant sums of money in the guise of toll taxes at Sarore. She said, protests are being carried out against this anti-people action yet there is no response or redressal in sight, KMS reported.

She said the toll tax mafia is getting away with it because it seems to have the tacit approval of the powers that be.

She urged the Indian Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to look into the situation.