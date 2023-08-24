Open Menu

Modi Govt Fleecing People Of Jammu In Name Of Toll Taxes: Mehbooba Mufti

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Modi govt fleecing people of Jammu in name of toll taxes: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Mehbooba Mufti, has voiced her concerns regarding the toll taxes levied at Sarore in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said the Indian government is fleecing the people of Jammu by extorting exorbitant sums of money in the guise of toll taxes at Sarore. She said, protests are being carried out against this anti-people action yet there is no response or redressal in sight, KMS reported.

She said the toll tax mafia is getting away with it because it seems to have the tacit approval of the powers that be.

She urged the Indian Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to look into the situation.

Related Topics

India Road Jammu Money Mufti Government

Recent Stories

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

21 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

33 minutes ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

35 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan