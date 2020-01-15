Modi govt paves way for balkanization of India: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Modi government had paved the way for the balkanization of India through controversial citizenship (amendment) act, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Modi government had paved the way for the balkanization of India through controversial citizenship (amendment) act, 2019.

In a statement, he said that even the Indian citizens were agitating against this black law and asserted that a country where students' voice was oppressed is just a large-scale prison.

Torture of JNU students was a black mark on the face of Modi government, he added.

The sham Indian democracy has deprived the citizens of their nationality without any justification.

On the other side, minorities were enjoying exemplary rights in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

Narendra Modi should set right his house as Pakistani minorities were totally safe, secure and satisfied and marriage laws have been formulated for Sikhs and other religious minorities in the province of Punjab, conclude the chief minister.