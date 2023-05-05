UrduPoint.com

Modi Govt Pump Up Further Troops To Deescalate Spiking Up Protests In Manipur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a state of fire and bloodshed in India due to out of control situation in Manipur had started pumping up further troops to deescalate spiking up protests.

According to the sources, Modi's Hindutva genocidal policies ruled across India.

Modi government had sent some 500 combat soldiers of CRPF's Rapid Action Force to handle the situation in Manipur.

The officials of BSF, Indian Army and other forces were already deployed in Manipur to de-escalate the situation.

A total of 15 companies of CRPF have been deployed in the current situation which have failed miserably to handle the situation so far.

Some 10 more CRPF troops (about 1,000 soldiers) left for Manipur.

Meanwhile, 10 people have been killed so far in violence during Modi government's Manipur protests. Around 80 people injured as a result of continuous oppression and abuse of poor citizens on the behest of Modi government.

Modi government had ordered all forces to "shoot" protesting citizens. It has also made India a map of occupied valley where life has no value - UN should boycott G-20 in this situation, the sources said.

