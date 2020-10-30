UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Govt. Pursuing Path Of Hindu Terrorism: Shabbir Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Modi govt. pursuing path of Hindu terrorism: Shabbir Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, said India is on path of self-destruction by committing huge mistakes.

Modi government is pursuing the path of Hindu terrorism under the support of the current right wing, BJP-RSS regime, he said.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the true Indians feel that the secular ideology, which was the strong foundation for India, has been turned into fascism and with the Modi regime the extreme Hindu ideology is already on a war path.

The debate in India about nationalism is heating up and the time is not away when India has to pay a huge price for this fascist ideology, he added.

Shabbir Dar said, the Muslin Conference fully supports the call for shutdown and the protests against the Indian state terrorism.

He appealed to the Kashmiri people to show India that its occupation is not acceptable and send a strong signal to the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Srinagar Price Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

4 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.