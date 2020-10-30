Modi govt. pursuing path of Hindu terrorism: Shabbir Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, said India is on path of self-destruction by committing huge mistakes.

Modi government is pursuing the path of Hindu terrorism under the support of the current right wing, BJP-RSS regime, he said.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the true Indians feel that the secular ideology, which was the strong foundation for India, has been turned into fascism and with the Modi regime the extreme Hindu ideology is already on a war path.

The debate in India about nationalism is heating up and the time is not away when India has to pay a huge price for this fascist ideology, he added.

Shabbir Dar said, the Muslin Conference fully supports the call for shutdown and the protests against the Indian state terrorism.

He appealed to the Kashmiri people to show India that its occupation is not acceptable and send a strong signal to the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.