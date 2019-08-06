Modi govt started dangerous game: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that Modi government started a dangerous game by revoking Article 370 and Pakistan would contact British and European parliamentarians against Indian plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that Modi government started a dangerous game by revoking Article 370 and Pakistan would contact British and European parliamentarians against Indian plan.

He was addressing the media and participants of a convention organized by the Overseas Pakistan Commission (OPC) Punjab here at 90-Shahrah e Quaid e Azam. Commissioner Overseas Punjab Commission Javed Bukhari, Vice Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramay, additional Chief Secretary Punjab Ejaz Ahmed, AG Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera and others were present on the occasion.

He added that neither backdoor diplomacy with India is in progress nor any formula about Kashmir is under consideration.

It seems like India is conspiring to adopt Israel's Palestine model in Kashmir to turn a majority into a minority, he observed.

The Governor also said that he contacted several British parliamentarians on Kashmir Issue.

Ch Sarwar said that during the past regimes, a number of formulas for Kashmir issue were remained under discussion but there is no formula under consideration now and the current government wanted to resolve Kashmir issues according to UN resolutions, he added. He said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and including parliament, all institutions, political and religious parties are standing in support with Kashmiris and we will raise voice against Indian atrocities and terrorism in front of the whole world.

He said that all international institutions including the UN should not turn a blind eye on Kashmir issue and must take action against Indian atrocities and force Modi government to stop these atrocities. He mentioned that he has contacted British Parliamentarians Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan, Imran Hussain, Faisal Rashid, Khalid Mehmood and Anas Sarwar and urged them to raise this issue in the British Parliament and other forums.

Referring to the OPC performance, he told that during the current year many properties of overseas Pakistanis worth Rs 1 billion were retrieved from the land mafias. The Governor said that the exemplary steps taken by the OPC to resolve Overseas Pakistanis' problems were unprecedented. He said the establishment of AAB Pak Authority in Punjab is a historical Project of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that by the grace of Almighty Allah every person in Punjab will have access to the clean drinking water within next 5 years.

Earlier, the Governor also attended a ceremony at Nazria Pakistan Trust and while addressing the ceremony Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Kashmir is Pakistan's juggler vein and every Pakistani will keep supporting the Kashmiri brethren.

"No matters how much atrocities India commit in Kashmir, they cant suppress the voice of Kashmiris", he concluded.