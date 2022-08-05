UrduPoint.com

Modi Govt's Moves Fail To Crush Spirit Of Kashmiri Resistance: Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

The former Prime Minister has strongly condemned human rights violations by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 5th, 2022) Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday strongly condemned human rights violations by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan's reaction comes at the moment when Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Youm-e-Istehsal today to register their protest against Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal action taken on this day in 2019.

The Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for complete shutdown today to mark it as a black day.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that on, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, 5 August 2019, violated the UNSC resolutions and international law by illegally revoking the special status of IIOJK.

Khan also said that the Modi government then moved to commit a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention by altering the demography of IIOJK.

He wrote, “They assumed the moves would crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance but the Kashmiris’ spirit of resistance became stronger and it continues to strengthen.”

The PTI Chairman stated that the selective morality of the international community and silence against India’s brazen violations of all international laws and UNSC resolutions is condemnable.

“We are asked to echo condemnations on issues of human rights the powerful in the [international] community take up; but when it comes to India & its massive human rights violations in IIOJK there is complete silence by the same powers,” Imran Khan said, adding that it was because of India’s market or its strategic military partnerships.

