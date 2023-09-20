Open Menu

Modi Has A Long 'rap Sheet' Of HR Abuses: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mashaal Hussain Malik has stated that the fascist Narendra Modi-led Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror and was committing war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Inaugurating the Free Dastarkhwan and Free Healthcare society in a private housing society near Gujjar Khan, the SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment said that "Modi has a long 'rap sheet' of human rights abuses," a press release issued here on Wednesday said.

She said that the Indian government was not only involved in massacre of innocent Kashmiri people but the Hindutva regime was also embroiled in carrying out terrorist activities elsewhere in the world.

Mushaal stated that the brutal forces carried out crack-down against the Kashmiri people and they were being subjected to worst state terrorism in order to silent the dissenting voices.

She went on to say that fascist Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during the continued cordon and search operation.

However, Mushaal said that the international community and human rights organizations were silent over the Indian forces' brutal and inhuman acts.

SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment said that people of Pakistan should thank Allah Almighty as they were living in an independent state.

At the end of the ceremony, the Executive Director of New Metro City Housing Society Muqrab Abbasi presented an honorary shield to Mashaal Malik.

